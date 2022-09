There are two tropical systems in the Atlantic Basin, one of which is bringing significant damage across Florida . The two tropical systems are Ian and Tropical Depression Eleven.

IAN

Ian continues to move across Florida into the Southeast United States with damaging winds, heavy rainfall and isolated tornadoes.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION ELEVEN

Tropical Depression Eleven is located in the Central Atlantic Ocean.

It is moving to the north-Northwest over open waters, well away from the United States.