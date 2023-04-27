After Heavy Rain and Hail, Thunderstorms Push East Out of North Texas

Another round of thunderstorms moved through North Texas Friday afternoon, bringing the threat of large hail, damaging winds and a few tornadoes.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for North Texas earlier Friday has since been canceled. A Tornado Watch issued for counties south of Dallas-Fort Worth has also been canceled after storms moved east and a cold front arrived.

The Storm Prediction Center had the DFW Metroplex and southern North Texas under an Enhanced/Level 3 risk for severe weather but the area was downgraded at around 3 p.m. to a Slight/Level 2 risk for severe weather.

Storms were expected to develop west of the Dallas-Fort Worth area and move east through the afternoon and evening hours. A couple of stray showers are possible overnight into Saturday morning.

Cooler air will continue to spill into North Texas as we start the weekend. Highs on Saturday afternoon will just climb into the 60s with a stout northwest wind.

LIVE RADAR

Your Hail Photos – April 28, 2023

