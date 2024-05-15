Wise County

Town of Chico mourns mother, 3 children killed in fiery crash

Friend says mother was a bright light

By Tahera Rahman

Brandy Price and her three children. Texas DPS said the family died in a car crash on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The North Texas town of Chico is mourning the loss of a woman and her three small children.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said the family was killed in a fiery car crash in Wise County early Tuesday morning.

On Wednesday, the agency released the names of the three children: Skyla Price, 10; Gracie Mullins, 8; and Avery Mullins, 3. Their mother was 32-year-old Brandy Price.

One of Price's friends, who did not want to go on camera, shared pictures of the family with NBC 5, saying Price was an "amazing person" and mother, who was always happy and upbeat.

Chico ISD had said two of the children attended their elementary school.

On Wednesday, a spokesperson said grief counselors were still on campus to help teachers and students cope with the sudden loss.

State troopers said the family was traveling westbound on FM 1810 near County Road 1340 around 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

They said Price tried to pass in a no-passing zone and crashed, head-on, with a tractor-trailer.

Investigators said the family's SUV caught on fire.

“I was outside taking my dog out and I looked up and saw smoke," said Patti Hudgins, who lives near the crash site.

Hudgins came across the fiery wreckage.

"[I felt] scared because we live right there and just—I didn’t know what was going on. And if I could, I would’ve went down there but I didn’t. And I feel bad about what happened," she said.

Hudgins said she didn't know the family, but her coworkers at a local convenience store said they remembered Price as a regular customer, who was always kind.

Price's friend said they are still in shock over losing her bright light.

