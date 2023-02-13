Two Rounds of Rain, Storms Possible This Week in DFW

An active weather pattern is setting up this week as high winds and two rounds of storms push into North Texas.

Clouds will continue to increase Monday ahead of our first system, arriving late Monday night into Tuesday morning.

Rain and a few rumbles of thunder will be possible as we start the day Tuesday. While nothing severe is expected on Tuesday morning, it could make for a tricky commute.

Strong winds will blow into the region on Tuesday. A wind advisory has been issued from midnight to 6 p.m. Winds could gust upwards of 40-50 mph.

If you have plans with your sweetheart for Valentine's evening, it will be dry with clear conditions.

Another round of storms is possible Wednesday afternoon and evening. These storms could become strong to severe. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined an area, including much of North Texas in the risk zone.

Much colder air will arrive at the end of the week. High temperatures by Thursday and Friday will only climb into the upper 40s and low 50s.

