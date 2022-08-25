Torrential Rain Washes Exceptional Drought Out of North Texas; Compare Before/After

The deluge earlier this week is proving very beneficial in reducing the severity of the ongoing drought in North Texas, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

This week's report showed most of North Texas is now in the Moderate or Severe drought stage, which is an improvement over last week when most of the area was under either Extreme or Exceptional drought.

There are still some pockets of North Texas under Extreme drought conditions but most of the Metroplex has improved. Despite the recent rainfall, 95% of the state remains under some level of drought.

Use the image sliders below to compare drought data from last week and this week.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Things are looking better statewide. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, the areas of the state under Extreme drought dropped week to week by 14% and the areas under Extreme or Exceptional drought dropped by roughly 19%. The parts of the state that were under Severe, Extreme or Exceptional drought dropped by about 14%.

Data released Thursday indicates all but 5% of the state remains under some level of drought, an improvement of about 2.4% compared to the week before. One year ago the conditions in Texas were the opposite with only 5% of the state under any level of drought conditions and those conditions were all either Abnormally Dry or Moderate.

As of this week, 12.42% of the state remains under an Extreme drought and 43% remains under either Exceptional or Extreme drought.

The U.S. Drought Monitor releases new data every Thursday. Read more on the Texas drought from the U.S Drought Monitor here.

According to NBC 5's Team of Weather Experts, chances for rain return on Sunday and remain through most of next week. See the latest forecast here.

HOW TO CARE FOR STRESSED TREES WHILE CONSERVING WATER

Well-established trees that do not show signs of heat stress do not need to be watered. Younger trees that have recently been planted should be watered consistently.

You should also prioritize the trees that you want to maintain in your landscape. Texas A&M Forest Service Woodland Ecologist Karl Flocke recommends focusing on trees that "have significance to you for either shade, beauty or emotional meaning."

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

HOW TO LIMIT WATER WASTE AND INCREASE WATER RETENTION

Water in the morning or evening, when there will be less loss to evaporation. Reduce overhead watering by using a hose or drip system instead of a sprinkler. Avoid chemical fertilizers, as they call for more water. Instead use compost to improve oxygen and water availability.

There has also been evidence of secondary pests and diseases and stressors. These are diseases that attack already stressed trees. For example, a winter storm or drought.

While these issues are important they are not the main focus right now.

Click here to stay informed on drought conditions in your area.