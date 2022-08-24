Heaviest Rainfall From Recent Deluge Not Pouring Into North Texas Reservoirs

Surprisingly the summer deluge that dropped as much as 15 inches of flooding rain in parts of North Texas on Monday may not be as beneficial to local water districts as you might think.

According to a post by the National Weather Service, while the heaviest rainfall fell over Tarrant and Dallas counties, the areas where some of the most torrential rain came down do not fall in watersheds that supply local water districts.

The NWS said water in those areas will end up flowing to Lake Livingston and become part of Houston's water supply.

"The rain that fell in our watershed certainly was welcome, but it was not enough for a significant hydrologic response for all of our area lakes except for Cedar Creek Reservoir," the NWS said in a post on Facebook.

Zach Huff, the water resources engineering director for the Tarrant Regional Water District, agreed and told NBC 5 that while Monday's storm was unique and very intense most of the rain fell in the city, along the floodway, and missed a lot of the watershed that drives stormwater into area reservoirs.

Huff said areas in the watershed didn't receive rainfall like what was seen in downtown Fort Worth where runoff from roofs, concrete and pavement was quickly directed into the Trinity River where it'll head south toward Lake Livingston.

Water in the Cedar Creek Reservoir, which is southeast of DFW in Henderson and Kaufman counties, only went up about two feet after the storms but in a lake the size of Cedar Creek that two feet represent about 14.6 billion gallons of water.

The Cedar Creek watershed draws from roughly 1,000 square miles in Kaufman, Henderson, Rockwall, and Van Zandt counties southeast of Dallas. Being more rural, and taking longer to collect, Huff said Cedar Creek is expected to top out in the coming days.

By comparison, Lake Arlington, which is smaller than Cedar Creek and whose watershed is more urban and covered in roofs, pavement and cement, quickly rose roughly 7 feet after the storm and has already peaked above the conservation stage after adding about 4.2 billion gallons of water.

The water that poured into Lake Arlington and Cedar Creek, Huff said, resulted in an increase of up to 3% in the TRWD's water supply.

While the near-record rainfall didn't end up filling area reservoirs, there are other benefits that come from the storm including it bringing an end to the streak of days with triple-digit heat and persistent sunshine which impacted the demand for water.

Huff said in the days after the storm TRWD customers used about 285 million gallons of water, which was roughly half of the 550 million gallons that were being used per day before.

Cloud cover and cooler weather have also slowed evaporation at area reservoirs. Huff said they were losing about 700 million gallons of water per day at TRWD reservoirs due to the sun, temperature and wind, but that loss due to evaporation dropped to about 200 million gallons per day in the cloudier, cooler days that followed after the storm.

For conservation tips and watering advice tailored to your neighborhood, visit savetarrantwater.com.