Tornado Watch Issued Until 11 p.m.

At 4:10 p.m., the NWS issued a Tornado Watch for portions of Central and North Texas until 11 p.m.

The counties include Anderson, Bell, Bosque, Coryell, Dallas, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Johnson, Kaufman, Leon, Limestone, McLennan, Milam, Navarro, Robertson, Rockwall, Tarrant and Van Zandt.

Primary threats include tornadoes, scattered large hail with isolated large hail events to 2.5 inches in diameter possible. Scattered damaging wind gusts to 70 mph.

Clusters of storms will continue to spread eastward across central Texas, with some tendency for new development northeastward toward Dallas-Fort Worth, and southward to near Austin. The storm environment will gradually become more favorable for embedded supercells into this evening, with the potential for a couple of tornadoes, isolated very large hail, and damaging gusts.

The tornado watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles east and west of a line from 50 miles north northwest of Corsicana to 55 miles south southwest of Temple.

