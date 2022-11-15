Parts of North Texas may soon see the season's first signs of snow as temperatures remain unseasonably cool.

Another cold front has moved through North Texas, reinforcing the cool Canadian air mass in place.

NBC 5 Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said Wednesday that Futurecast models show light snow developing in areas northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth late Friday and into Saturday morning.

"It would not be anything that would cause any travel problems at all," Mitchell said, adding that if any snowflakes develop they would quickly melt after falling to the ground.

There will be a slight chance of light rain early Saturday, perhaps even some light snow, but no impacts or accumulation are expected.

Mitchell said the likelihood of any snowfall accumulating to more than 1/10th of an inch is "less than 50%."

The normal high for this time of year is 66 degrees. The normal low is 46 degrees. We are expecting daytime highs and morning lows will stay below these values through Thanksgiving.

There are several nights the low temperature will drop to levels near freeing. Rural areas may see temperatures below freezing.