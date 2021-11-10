Severe Weather Threat Arrives Wednesday Night

What to Know A cold front will approach the area Wednesday evening, accompanied by showers and thunderstorms.

Some of these could be severe with large hail and damaging winds.

Timing for Dallas Fort-Worth will range from 8 p.m. to midnight.

Wednesday will feature more clouds, humidity and breezy south winds with highs in the 70s. Most of the day will be dry with low rain and storm chances across North Texas late in the afternoon.

The best chance for rain and thunderstorms will be during the evening hours well after sunset.

A cold front will arrive late tonight and will have enough lift associated with it to generate some scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some of these storms could be severe.

The main threat will be damaging winds up to 65 mph and hail up to golf ball-sized. A low tornado risk will be possible through 10 p.m. mainly near the Red River.

Behind the front, overnight lows will fall into the 40s and 50s with clearing skies from west to east. Expect brisk, dry and cooler conditions on Thursday. Winds will be out of the north 10 to 15 mph with a few gusts up to, or in excess of 20 mph.

The rest of the week will be sunny and pleasant with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s.