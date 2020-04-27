forecast

Severe Weather is Possible Late Tuesday

Stay tuned as we track Tuesday night's storms

NBCUniversal, Inc.

It appears the ingredients for possible severe weather are coming together again across North Texas.

The warm, breezy and humid air that's in place right now will combine with an approaching storm system late Tuesday. Specifically, we're focusing our attention on a cold front that will arrive Tuesday evening.

Storms are expected to develop up in Oklahoma along this front and dive into North Texas after sunset. The timing right now looks to be for these storms to affect DFW after 9 p.m.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

coronavirus Apr 25

COVID-19 Case Tracker: What We Know About Cases in DFW, Around Texas

coronavirus testing Apr 24

COVID-19: Map of Texas Drive-Through Testing Sites

The concern with these storms is that they will have the potential to be severe. The main threats, as it stands right now, is for these storms to produce potentially damaging winds and hail. While a tornado cannot be ruled out, it appears like a low risk at this point.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas highlighted in the "enhanced" category. This means that severe storms are expected to be numerous.

The good news is that for Monday and most of Tuesday the chance of storms is very low.

Stay tuned as we track Tuesday night's storms.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 Forecast: Warm and Windy Today, Storm Chances on Horizon

This article tagged under:

forecaststorms
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World NBCLX Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment Texas Today COZI TV Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us