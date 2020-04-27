Severe Weather is Possible Late Tuesday

It appears the ingredients for possible severe weather are coming together again across North Texas.

The warm, breezy and humid air that's in place right now will combine with an approaching storm system late Tuesday. Specifically, we're focusing our attention on a cold front that will arrive Tuesday evening.

Storms are expected to develop up in Oklahoma along this front and dive into North Texas after sunset. The timing right now looks to be for these storms to affect DFW after 9 p.m.

The concern with these storms is that they will have the potential to be severe. The main threats, as it stands right now, is for these storms to produce potentially damaging winds and hail. While a tornado cannot be ruled out, it appears like a low risk at this point.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has most of North Texas highlighted in the "enhanced" category. This means that severe storms are expected to be numerous.

The good news is that for Monday and most of Tuesday the chance of storms is very low.

Stay tuned as we track Tuesday night's storms.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.