severe weather

Severe Thunderstorm Warning

At 3:30 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Hamilton and Mills counties until 4:30 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

At 3:41 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Mills counties until 4:45 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

At 3:55 p.m., the NWS continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Hamilton and Mills counties until 4:30 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

At 3:57 p.m., the NWS continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Mills counties until 4:45 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

