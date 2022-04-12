At 3:30 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Hamilton and Mills counties until 4:30 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

At 3:41 p.m., the NWS issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Mills counties until 4:45 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

At 3:55 p.m., the NWS continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Comanche, Hamilton and Mills counties until 4:30 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

At 3:57 p.m., the NWS continues a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Coryell, Hamilton, Lampasas and Mills counties until 4:45 p.m. due to radar indicated 60 mph winds and radar indicated 1-inch hail.

