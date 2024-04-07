Severe storms and flooding rain arrive Monday

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will push into North Texas starting Monday afternoon, after the eclipse, through Wednesday.

There will only be a brief 1-2 hour window of time from when the eclipse ends and storms begin, so make sure you have a plan.

These storms have the potential to turn severe - with large hail, high winds and a few tornadoes possible.

The threat for heavy rain and flooding will ramp up Tuesday and Wednesday, The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of North Texas into a level 2 risk again on Tuesday.

Some locations could see upwards of 2-4" of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially for areas east of DFW.

