weather forecast

Severe storms and flooding rain arrive Monday

An active pattern will set up late Monday afternoon through Wednesday

By Adrienne Vonn

NBC Universal, Inc.

Rounds of rain and thunderstorms will push into North Texas starting Monday afternoon, after the eclipse, through Wednesday.

There will only be a brief 1-2 hour window of time from when the eclipse ends and storms begin, so make sure you have a plan.

These storms have the potential to turn severe - with large hail, high winds and a few tornadoes possible.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

The threat for heavy rain and flooding will ramp up Tuesday and Wednesday, The Storm Prediction Center has placed all of North Texas into a level 2 risk again on Tuesday.

Some locations could see upwards of 2-4" of rain. Locally higher amounts will be possible, especially for areas east of DFW.

CONTINUING WEATHER COVERAGE

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

lone star politics 5 hours ago

‘We believe in this': Biden admin backs Dallas to Houston high-speed rail

Total Eclipse 2024 15 hours ago

Small-town North Texas businesses embrace total solar eclipse crowd rain or shine

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.

Weather Connection

This article tagged under:

weather forecastweathersevere weather
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us