Oncor Reports 4,700 Outages Statewide, 141,000 Customers Without Power

Thousands of frustrated Texans shivered in their homes Thursday after more than a day without power, including many in the state capital, as an icy winter storm that has been blamed for at least 10 traffic deaths lingered across much of the southern U.S.

Across Texas, 430,000 customers lacked power Thursday, according to PowerOutage.us. But the failures were most widespread in Austin, where frustration mounted among more than 156,000 customers over 24 hours after their electricity went out, which for many also meant their heat. Power failures have affected about 30% of customers in the city of nearly a million at any given time since Wednesday.

Oncor says they are working to repair roughly 4,700 outages statewide Thursday impacting about 141,000 customers, the vast majority of whom are in Central Texas.

Oncor said Thursday afternoon that crews are working on damage assessment, vegetation management and power restoration caused by the ongoing winter storm.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

According to Oncor's outage map, as of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, there are roughly 3,400 customers impacted by outages in Dallas County, fewer than 100 in Collin County, about 200 in Denton County and about 6,800 in Tarrant County. Those numbers, however, fluctuate and are only an approximation.

Oncor said their southern, eastern and northeastern regions, including Tyler, Sulphur Springs and Taylor are experiencing the greatest impacts from the storm. As of 3:40 p.m. Thursday, in Smith County (Tyler), there are roughly 30,000 people impacted. In Hopkins County (Sulphur Springs) there are roughly 4,700 people impacted.

In Central Texas, there are roughly 10,000 customers impacted in Travis County, 24,000 in Williamson County and 24,000 in Bell County.

UNCERTAINTY FOR POWER RESTORATION

For many Texans, it was the second time in three years that a February freeze — temperatures were in the 30s Thursday with wind chills below freezing — caused prolonged outages and uncertainty over when the lights would come back on.

Austin Mayor Kirk Watson, at a news conference Thursday, said city officials will review their communication protocols in future disasters.

“I know that top of mind for everyone is restoring power to each and every home, and crews are working even as we speak and have through the night,” the mayor said. “Because of the length and nature of this storm, it has proven very challenging.”

Unlike the 2021 blackouts in Texas, when hundreds of people died after the state’s grid was pushed to the brink of total failure because of a lack of generation, the outages in Austin this time were largely the result of frozen equipment and ice-burdened trees and limbs falling on power lines. The city’s utility warned all power may not be restored until Friday as ice continued causing outages even as repairs were finished elsewhere.

“It feels like two steps forward and three steps back,” said Jackie Sargent, general manager of Austin Energy.

At least 10 people have died due to treacherous road conditions since Monday, including seven in Texas, two in Oklahoma and one in Arkansas. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott urged people not to drive.

On Wednesday, NBC 5 reported Oncor was bringing in roughly 1,000 utility workers through partnerships with other Texas utilities and neighboring states to help speed the restoration of power.

If you lose power, patience is needed as Oncor has crews traveling on slushy, icy roads in extremely hazardous conditions and that may impact response times.

With additional bands of wintery precipitation expected to continue Thursday afternoon, additional outages are possible. Here are some tips on how you can prepare for a power outage. Oncor said they are closely monitoring weather conditions and will continue to respond as outages occur.

Oncor reminds everyone that if they see a downed power line to stay away, keep pets away and immediately call 911. Customers can report outages by downloading the MyOncor App or by calling 1-888-313-4747. Oncor can also be followed on Facebook and Twitter.