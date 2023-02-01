Weather conditions around the Mid-Cities area like most areas have not been the best.

Many people hope freezing rain overnight doesn't bring down trees on power lines.

For a homeowner there's not much you can do right now if it happens.

"You are going to be limited on who and when and how you are going to get them out there and how dangerous it’s going to be,” Unchained Tree Service and Firewood owner Philip Pollard said. “Unless you have broken limbs it's best to just wait until this is all over with."

The Texas Department of Insurance said if a tree branch falls on your house or car take photos of the damage before you do any repairs. Contact your insurance company and save any receipts for temporary repairs you make.

As for the damaged tree, Pollard said to have a licensed and insured company inspect your whole tree.

"At that point, it can either be one limb, five limbs or it could be a total trim job,” Pollard said. “ Normally the limbs coming down in the storms are on trees that have not been maintained in the past couple of years."

Pollard added this is also a good reminder that when the weather does clear inspect your trees for signs of trouble before the next storm event.

"Any distress cracks splits where the limbs branch off and also look at the ground,” Pollard said. “Anywhere where maybe the bark has started to delaminate or come off the tree."

To learn more about trees falling in your yard from the Texas Department of Insurance click here.