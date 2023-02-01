As Texans Brace for Ice-Related Power Outages, Oncor Stages Crews

The big concern from the winter storm Thursday night is ice-related power outages.

Oncor is so concerned about outages the power delivery company is pre-positioning crews to respond to outages caused by ice accumulations that weigh down tree limbs and potentially break power lines.

Oncor said it has secured 1,000 additional workers through its mutual assistance plan which brings in help from other Texas utilities and out-of-state utilities.

"We have people ready to go, they're staged, we have equipment in place in the metro area," Oncor spokesman Andy Morgan told NBC 5 at midday. "We're ready. Our folks are ready. They know what to do and we can dispatch them immediately."

Morgan said the biggest concern has been the roads, with crews taking longer to get safely to where repairs are needed.

The largest number of outages have been reported in the eastern and southern portions of Oncor's service area. Oncor's Storm Center map shows the highest number of outages around Tyler and Sulphur Springs as well as the north Austin area.

There are some things you can do to prepare for a potential outage.

If you experience an outage, remember safety first.

"If you're concerned, if you see sparks or something like that, number one, call the fire department, have them come out there and evaluate it," said Kyle Robison with Milestone Electric Home Services.

All eyes are on power lines Thursday, here are some tips on what to do if ice accumulation brings down power lines.

Once power is restored, Robison said you can call to have your electrical services evaluated to make sure everything is working properly.

The Texas Department of Insurance said there are some things you should do if tree branches crash into your house or car.

Take photos of the damage before repairs begin.

After you make temporary repairs contact your agent or insurance company.

Your homeowner's policy should cover materials and labor used to make repairs. Save your receipts for reimbursement.

Ask your agent, but many policies do not pay for the removal of tree branches or trees.

If a tree or branch falls and causes damage to your car, your auto policy will pay for damages if you have comprehensive coverage.

The Texas Department of Insurance has a helpline you can call 800-252-3439 if you have questions.