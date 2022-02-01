Many North Texans spent this week getting everything they need before temperatures drop and winter storm conditions arrive.

Here's how people in Dallas, Tarrant, Collin and Denton Counties are preparing

Tarrant County

Duane Wells picked up three bags of firewood from Bo’s BBQ and Firewood in Fort Worth on Tuesday. Last year, Wells was one of millions of Texans who went without power for days during the February 2021 winter storm. He’s hoping this week will not be a repeat, but he said he is prepared to stay warm over the next few days.

“I’ve got a generator and propane heater and things like that, but I just wanted this just in case,” Wells said. “Like I said, it’s also nice to have a fire.”

Bo Aurell is the owner of Bo’s BBQ and Firewood, which specializes in food-grade wood for restaurants. He also sells firewood to residents, Aurell said. Demand for firewood runs year-round, but he said calls from customers have tripled.

“Demand has been getting a lot higher lately,” he said. “We’ll be running and making deliveries until 7 p.m. tonight [Tuesday] and we’re going to be making deliveries until it rains tomorrow.”

James Mattingly, shop foreman at Rick and Ray’s Auto Plaza in Fort Worth, said they have also been staying busy. Before the storm arrives, Mattingly said drivers should make sure their cars’ cooling systems are up to par and have good freeze protection.

Tire pressure should also be kept up, he said.

“And a full tank of gas,” Mattingly added. “It never hurts to have a full tank of gas just in case you’re stuck in traffic and can’t move. At least you can stay warm.”

Mattingly said car batteries should also be checked at least three times a year. As long as roads are safe to drive on and the weather permits, their shop plans to stay open as normal.

“We have enough work to stay busy to keep everyone going. We just want to make sure we take of our customers. They come first,” he said.

Collin & Denton County

In Collin County, residents loaded up on food and firewood ahead of the winter storm.

Some sought out stores to help protect their swimming pools from freeze damage anticipating a dip in the temperature.

Texas Woodman in Plano is constantly restocking its supply of ash, elm and seasoned oak firewood.

“The phones started going crazy yesterday morning with people hoping to get last-minute deliveries. That really didn’t happen. We’re usually scheduled a week or two out, but we’ll do our best to accommodate,” said owner Lauri Smith Alexander. “We get calls from as far away as Fort Worth.”

Texas Woodman is limiting firewood sales to 50 pieces in order to help as many customers as possible.

“We’ve been telling people for months and months and months: be ready,” she said. “February is the time of year we start to see that kind of weather anyway, even if the electricity doesn’t go out. If you like that warm fire, you have to prepare.”

Anticipating dropping temperatures, dozens of people visited 1 Stop Pool & Spa in Plano.

“We’ve been very busy. A lot of people are still really nervous because of what happened last year of course, but we’re here helping people walk through it and keeping their pools up and running and beautiful for this next summer,” said manager Ashley Ross.

Freeze protector thermostats have been a hot seller, she says.

During last year’s winter storm that left millions of Texans in the dark, Ross says many pool owners were unaware power went out overnight, leading to equipment damage.

Pool owners are encouraged to keep all equipment running.

“Just keep your equipment running as normal. That’s the most important thing. Water is not going to freeze as quickly as people will expect it to,” said Ross. “If you do happen to lose power, the most simple thing to do is to drain all your drain plugs from your equipment and wrap everything you can and make sure it’s nice and cozy in there and that will prevent any of the pipes from cracking or the equipment itself.”

