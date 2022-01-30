Are You Ready? An Arctic Blast is Coming Wednesday, Wintry Mix Expected

While the possibility of light rain on Monday is welcome, all eyes are on the middle and end of the week when an arctic blast will drop into North Texas bringing us a winter mix of precipitation and some of the coldest temperatures we've seen this year.

Download our local news and weather app for Apple or Android— and choose the alerts you want.

The big change in the weather comes on Wednesday with a strong cold front bringing our best chance of significant rain in months. Unfortunately, the rain will be accompanied by a dramatic drop in temperatures through the afternoon and evening.

On the backside of the cold front, we will likely see a wintry mix here in North Texas, with rain changing to or mixing with freezing rain or sleet Wednesday night. Temperatures will likely slip below freezing by midnight.

That sets us up for a wintry mix of freezing rain/sleet overnight into Thursday morning. It could possibly change over to snow by Thursday morning, but it is much too early to say for sure.

We will monitor the forecast closely and will be able to provide more detail on the types and amounts of wintry precipitation as we get closer to the event.

Be prepared for your day and week ahead. Sign up for our weather newsletter.

It does appear at this time that we may see some hazardous driving conditions, with icy roads and bridges beginning Wednesday night, and continuing at least into Friday morning.

Thursday and Friday will be very cold, with daytime highs only in the 20s and 30s and low temperatures dropping into the mid-teens, the coldest weather so far this winter.

Don't forget to protect your pipes, plants, and pets.

Weather Links