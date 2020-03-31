rainfall

March 2020 is Second Wettest on Record

This month broke several rainfall records

By Samantha Davies

It was wet this month! March 2020 will go down as the second wettest on record.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 6.75 inches of rain. The normal rainfall for the month is 3.38 inches, giving us a surplus of 3.37 inches.

The wettest March ever was in 2002 when 7.39 inches of rain fell.

March 2020 had 19 days with measurable rainfall and set an all-time record for days with consecutive rainfall. March 12-22, it rained 11 straight days.

We are also setting a record for the most rain year-to-date. So far this year DFW received 15.63” of rain. The previous record was 15.15” inches of rain in 1990.

rainfallspring
