March 2020 is Second Wettest on Record

It was wet this month! March 2020 will go down as the second wettest on record.

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport received 6.75 inches of rain. The normal rainfall for the month is 3.38 inches, giving us a surplus of 3.37 inches.

The wettest March ever was in 2002 when 7.39 inches of rain fell.

March 2020 had 19 days with measurable rainfall and set an all-time record for days with consecutive rainfall. March 12-22, it rained 11 straight days.

We are also setting a record for the most rain year-to-date. So far this year DFW received 15.63” of rain. The previous record was 15.15” inches of rain in 1990.