LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch Issued: Storms Possible in Dallas-Fort Worth

Warm and muggy conditions will contribute to widespread thunderstorm development Thursday across North Texas.

The storms that develop are expected to get stronger as the morning goes on. Potential threats include damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes to the east and southeast.

The NWS has issued the following active alerts:

At 10:10 a.m., a Tornado Watch was issued until 6 p.m. for Anderson, Bell, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Kaufman, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Milam, Navarro, Rains, Robertson and Van Zandt Counties.

was issued until 6 p.m. for Anderson, Bell, Ellis, Falls, Freestone, Henderson, Hill, Hopkins, Kaufman, Lampasas, Leon, Limestone, Milam, Navarro, Rains, Robertson and Van Zandt Counties. At 10:21 a.m., an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for Hill and Navarro counties until 1:30 p.m.

was issued for Hill and Navarro counties until 1:30 p.m. At 10:45 a.m., an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for Bosque, Hill and McLennan counties until 1:45 p.m.

was issued for Bosque, Hill and McLennan counties until 1:45 p.m. At 11:01 a.m., an Areal Flood Advisory was issued for Ellis, Hill and Kaufman counties until 2 p.m.

was issued for Ellis, Hill and Kaufman counties until 2 p.m. At 11:31 a.m. a Severe Thunderstorm Warning was issued for Henderson and Van Zandt counties until 12:30 p.m. due to wind, hail and the possibility of a tornado developing.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

The Tornado Watch does NOT include Tarrant, Dallas or Johnson counties.

Details on the forecast are below.

WHAT TO EXPECT WITH NORTH TEXAS WEATHER

A cold front will approach from the northwest around mid-morning Thursday and initiate these storms.

Some of these storms could be severe, especially to the east and southeast of DFW. Damaging winds and hail are possible with the main tornado threat farther east.

It will be important to be "weather aware" from mid-morning into the early afternoon as these storms roll through. Clearing skies are expected later Thursday with sunshine by mid-afternoon.

After the rain departs Thursday the concern will shift to the heat where temperatures are expected to climb into the 90s Friday and then possibly into the low 100s over the weekend.

Get the latest forecast from NBC 5 below or by clicking here.

LATEST NBC 5 WEATHER FORECAST

Warm and muggy conditions will contribute to widespread thunderstorm development today across North Texas.

Weather Links