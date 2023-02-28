LIVE RADAR: Tornado Watch Issued as Severe Storm Development Begins

Live coverage from NBC 5 will appear above. Active severe alerts can be found by scrolling down the page.

Heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes are possible Thursday afternoon and evening as an unsettled weather pattern arrives in North Texas.

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center shows a "Moderate" risk for severe weather across the Metroplex and most of North Texas. This will be the result of a powerful storm system moving into North Texas from the west in the middle of the afternoon.

The NWS said the threats Thursday afternoon and evening include large hail, damaging winds up to 50 mph, isolated flash flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas and the possibility of strong tornadoes.

NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said some scattered storms could develop mid-afternoon and that those storms could be severe. After spotty storms in the afternoon, a solid line of strong thunderstorms is expected to develop and push through the area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night. A few showers will be possible in the early hours of Friday morning.

Make sure to review your severe weather safety plan in the event a warning is issued for your area Thursday and stay weather aware as the timing and expected location of the storms could change.

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3 p.m. for Wise County where hail up to ping pong ball size is possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3:15 p.m. for Cooke County where hail up to 1.25 inches is possible.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 3:45 p.m. for Denton and Wise counties where dime to nickel-sized hail was reported near Woodbine.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect until 7 p.m. for Cooke, Eatland, Jack, Montague, Palo Pinto, Stephens, Wise and Young counties. The watch includes the cities of Bowie, Breckenridge, Bridgeport, Cisco, Decatur, Eastland, Gainesville, Gorman, Graham, Jacksboro, Mineral Wells, Nocona, Olney and Ranger.

LIVE CHASE VEHICLE

LATEST NBC 5 VIDEO FORECAST

Today's weather brings a threat for severe storms this afternoon and early evening. This will be the result of a powerful storm system coming from New Mexico. Many ingredients will be in place for severe weather, including hail, high winds, and tornadoes later today.

LATEST FUTURECAST IMAGES

