LIVE RADAR: Severe storms possible late Sunday and Monday, stay weather aware

A potent storm system brings the threat of severe weather

Our active weather pattern continues with severe storms possible late Sunday and again on Monday.

A few strong to severe storms could develop as early as Sunday afternoon. Sunday's severe weather threat is largely for areas north and west of DFW. All modes of severe weather will be possible.

More widespread rain and thunderstorms arrive on Monday with an increased threat of severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has the DFW Area included in a level 2 risk on Monday, with a level 3 risk just off to the east. Damaging winds, hail and even a few tornadoes will be possible.

The storms will start to develop late morning towards midday and continue into the afternoon. The line of storms will push out of North Texas by evening.

Heavy rain will accompany these storms. Upwards of 2-4" of rain will be possible for locations along and North of I-20. The drought-stricken soils should be able to handle moderate rainfall amounts before runoff begins in earnest.

Because of this, a flood watch has been posted for parts of the area.

Partly sunny, breezy and cooler weather will return by Election Day with high temperatures on Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s.

