For the eighth consecutive year, the NBC 5 Weather Experts proudly announce earning the title of 'Most Accurate Weather Team' in the Dallas-Fort Worth area by WeatheRate.

WeatheRate is an independent, unbiased weather verification company that observes and analyzes local weather forecasts produced by weather teams across the United States. WeatheRate can then conclude which weather team has the most accurate daily, weekly, and monthly forecasts in each metropolitan area.

Earning the WeatheRate seal further highlights the NBC 5 Weather Experts’ persistent dedication to producing accurate weather forecasts for all viewers in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. From droughts to winter storm alerts, NBC 5 has consistently delivered accurate forecasts that help DFW residents. By earning the seal of recognition, viewers acknowledge NBC 5’s reliability in producing accurate forecasts during critical weather events and on typical weather days.

“North Texas weather can be highly changeable and sometimes deadly. A steady hand is what local viewers need when it comes to accurate weather forecasting, and this is exactly what they get from NBC 5. Metroplex residents can trust the years of experience provided by Rick Mitchell and David Finfrock, and the rest of the NBC-DFW weather team,” said Bruce Fixman, President of WeatheRate, “It comes as no surprise to us that NBC 5 has earned our certification as Most Accurate in the DFW Metroplex eight years in a row.”

The NBC 5 Weather Experts comprises six expert meteorologists: Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell, Grant Johnston, Samantha Davies, Kevan Smith, Adrienne Vonn, and Ryann Jones. Additionally, the NBC 5 Texas Storm Fleet includes the Texas Thunder Truck™, Texas Lightning Truck ™, Texas Sky Ranger, and NBC Weather-1, providing mobile weather-viewing opportunities and precise weather-tracking technology around the clock.

As North Texas continues to grow, NBC 5 remains steadfast in its commitment to providing timely, accurate forecasts that viewers can rely on for years to come.

WeatheRate is the nation’s only independent weather verification company dedicated to assessing the accuracy of weather forecasts. Using a proprietary, unbiased process, WeatheRate compares local forecasts with real-time weather data to determine the most accurate meteorologists in each U.S. region. WeatheRate’s certification is a trusted mark of reliability, awarded annually to weather teams that consistently deliver precise forecasts.

About NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS

NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth / KXAS is the local NBCUniversal-owned television station serving the communities of North Texas with quality local news, weather forecasts, consumer and investigative reports, and sports and entertainment programming across all platforms, including the station’s dedicated website NBCDFW.com, its mobile app, social media channels and on COZI TV, and OXYGEN, the station’s multicast channels.