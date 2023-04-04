WATCH LIVE: Fast-Moving Storms Move East; Tornado Watch for Northeastern Counties

Another round of strong to severe storms started to move through parts of North Texas early Wednesday. Storms are moving quickly.

The worst of the weather will primarily be east of Interstate 35. An enhanced (level 3) risk includes Paris, Sulphur Springs, Mineola to Texarkana.

As storms move east they will encounter atmospheric conditions favorable for tornadic development. A tornado watch is in effect until noon for counties north and east of the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Be prepared to take shelter if a warning is issued where you are.

Once storms move east of your area, the severe weather threat ends.

Wednesday afternoon will be dry. Cooler weather will push in behind the front Wednesday, but there will be a good deal of sunshine. Highs will be in the 60s to around 70.

Thursday and Friday will be cooler than normal with plenty of clouds. Highs will be in the low to mid-60s. Friday will also have a shot at spotty showers.

Weekend highs will rebound back into the 70s for the Easter holiday with a mix of clouds and sun.

A cold front moved across North Texas early Wednesday morning, bringing storm chances to parts of DFW Wednesday morning. Some of these storms could be severe with a threat for damaging winds and hail. The storms will strengthen as they move east.

