Baseball-sized hail pelts North Texas; More storms possible Thursday

Severe weather threat continues for North Texas

By Kevan Smith

A stationary front and a few disturbances over North Texas will cause a few storms to develop Wednesday and Thursday.

By about 5 p.m. Wednesday, severe storms were dropping hail the size of nickels to ping pongs in some parts of North Texas, including Midlothian and Waxahachie and further east in Kaufman County. NBC 5 viewers in Waxahachie reported hail the size of baseballs.

There is also a chance for thunderstorms on Thursday. Again, a Slight Risk is in place for parts of the area. Storms could once again produce large hail and damaging winds.

The chance for storms lessens Friday and Saturday with a mostly dry forecast heading into the weekend.

See the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts below.

NBC 5 FORECAST: Spotty severe storms this evening and Thursday

