Salvation Army opens cooling stations in five counties

The Salvation Army of North Texas is launching its heat relief efforts to keep people cool by opening cooling stations in five counties and planning to distribute box fans and water at select locations.

The cooling centers in Dallas, Denton, Collin, Tarrant and Ellis counties will offer shade and hydration to those at risk of heat-related conditions. Guidelines vary for each location, and exact protocols by city and county may vary.

The following locations have onsite cooling stations:

In Dallas County , the Carr P. Collins Social Service Center, Garland Corps Community Center, Irving Corps Community Center, Oak Cliff Corps Community Center, and Pleasant Grove Corps Community Center

In Denton County, the Denton Corps Community Center and Lewisville Corps Community Center

, the Denton Corps Community Center and Lewisville Corps Community Center In Collin County, the Plano Corps Community Center and McKinney Corps Community Center

In Tarrant County, the Arlington Corps Community Center; the J.E. & L.E. Mabee Social Service Center provides heat relief services through its mobile canteen

In Ellis County, the Waxahachie Corps Community Center

Cooling stations will be opened when there is a forecast of 100 degrees or higher, usually for more than one day, or if there's a heat index of more than 105 degrees for more than two days in a row.

The Salvation Army said they'll also deploy emergency disaster mobile feeding units (canteens) "to bring relief directly to vulnerable populations and offer financial assistance for families who may be experiencing lost wages and are at risk of having their utilities shut off."

"The heat can cause more despair for North Texans still being affected by inflation, rising costs, and lingering effects of the pandemic. The Salvation Army is providing aid at a time when North Texans are facing continued hardship," said Major Paul McFarland, area commander of The Salvation Army of North Texas. "As the need continues, The Salvation Army will provide necessary resources to keep individuals cool and safe, families in their homes, and financial support for those struggling, as well as prepare our children for success in school."

To donate to The Salvation Army's preparation and relief efforts or find information on cooling shelters, visit SalvationArmyNTX.org.