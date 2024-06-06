H-E-B says Mansfield store will open later this month

Texas-based grocer H-E-B says they'll open their highly-anticipated Mansfield store later this month.

The company said in a statement Thursday that the doors will open to the public at 6 a.m. Wednesday, June 26.

The store in Mansfield, located at the intersection of U.S. Highway 287 and Broad Street, is the second location in Tarrant County after the Alliance store opened in April.

The day before the grand opening, an invitation-only ribbon-cutting ceremony with community and company leadership will be held.

The store will have an on-site bakery, deli, a seafood market, a True Texas BBQ restaurant, and more.

H-E-B also said on Thursday that they plan to break ground on a store in Rockwall, located at the southwest corner of Interstate 30 and S. John King Blvd, on Thursday, June 27.

As of June 6, H-E-B has 10 stores in Frisco, McKinney, Plano, Allen, Fort Worth, Hudson Oaks, Granbury, Cleburne, Burleson and Waxahachie. In addition to Mansfield, locations are coming soon in Frisco, Prosper, Melissa and Rockwall. A location is also being considered in Forney, but H-E-B has not yet confirmed the site. H-E-B is building two Joe V's Smart Shop stores in Dallas and they have six Central Market locations in Dallas, Plano, Southlake and Fort Worth.