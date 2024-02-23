Forney says H-E-B plans to build inside Villages at Gateway development

The City of Forney says H-E-B is coming to the Villages at Gateway development.

In a statement, city officials said the store will be located east of North Gateway Boulevard near U.S. Highway 80.

"We are thrilled to welcome HEB to the City of Forney," stated Mayor Jason Roberson. "We look forward to working with them and can't wait to share more information about HEB's progress and details about The Villages at Gateway. HEB's presence will be greatly beneficial and proves the City of Forney's commitment to fostering economic growth and creating opportunities for our community."

H-E-B confirmed to NBC 5 Friday they were "working closely with the city of Forney with the intent to build a store at the Villages at Gateway."

H-E-B said more details will be released later this year. There's no word yet on when construction might begin and when the store will open.

Villages at Gateway is a 2,000-acre master-planned mixed-use development east of downtown Forney that splits U.S. Highway 80 on the north and south.