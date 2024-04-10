H-E-B officially opened its first Tarrant County grocery store on Wednesday at Fort Worth's Alliance Town Center.

H-E-B Alliance is located at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway at the northwest corner of Heritage Trace Parkway and N. Riverside Drive in Northern Tarrant County.

“We’re excited to open our doors and welcome our neighbors in this dynamic area of Tarrant County, a community we’ve served for more than 20 years with our Central Market stores,” said Chase Bowman, H-E-B Alliance Top Store Leader. “With an enhanced in-store experience and commitment to top-quality service and selection, our dedicated Partners are eager to serve the needs of our customers in this growing community."

H-E-B said the Alliance store "has distinctive features such as a True Texas BBQ restaurant with drive-thru; full-service H-E-B Pharmacy with a drive-thru; and Texas backyard department with a selection of outdoor essentials. The store also offers H-E-B Curbside and Home Delivery."

H-E-B H-E-B Alliance grand opening

H-E-B commemorated the store’s grand opening with $10,000 donations each to CASA of Tarrant County and the Humane Society of North Texas.

The store is the fifth grocery store the San Antonio-based retailer has opened in the DFW Metroplex, joining stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney and Allen. A store under construction in Mansfield is expected to open over the summer. The grocer broke ground on a store in Prosper earlier this month and has announced plans to add stores in Rockwall and Forney.

The company is also building two Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B stores in Dallas. A store at 4101 W. Wheatland Road is expected to open this summer and a store at 5204 S. Buckner Blvd. is expected to open in spring 2025.

H-E-B also has North Texas locations in Corsicana, Hudson Oaks, Burleson, Ennis, Waxahachie, Cleburne and Granbury and six Central Market locations in Dallas and Fort Worth.