H-E-B hoping to find best Texas-made products

A total of $70,000 in cash awards and a chance to have their product displayed on H-E-B shelves throughout the state will be awarded to winners of H-E-B Quest for Texas Best.

The 11th annual H-E-B Quest for Texas Best tries to identify the best products made in Texas. Over the past 10 years, H-E-B has found more than a thousand different products in the Lone Star State.

These products range from cookies, coffees, and roasted crickets to salsas, spices, pho, empanadas, and pickles, and everything in between.

The competition will accept submissions from Feb. 21 to April 4.

Following the call for entries, H-E-B's business development managers will choose the best candidates to pitch their products in front of a panel of judges in Dallas late this summer.

The top four winning products will be chosen by the panel of judges, who will also give out prizes of $20,000, $15,000, and $10,000 to the first, second, and third place winners, respectively, as well as $25,000, the title of "Texas Best" and placement on store shelves to the grand prize winner.

“I can’t wait to see what products are brought to the table this year. After 11 years of the H-E-B Quest for Texas Best and more than 6,000 entries, the creativity and ingenuity of Texans still inspires me,” Sr. Director of Diversity & Inclusion and Supplier Diversity for H-E-B, James Harris said in a statement.

After reviewing over 6,000 samples of products made in Texas, H-E-B gave out nearly $2.5 million in prizes, along with additional funding for marketing, mentorship, and other services.

Fifty-one Quest for Texas Best suppliers have received commemorative H-E-B Million Dollar Club belt buckles from H-E-B for reaching $1 million in sales to date.

Participants can visit with leaders in Supplier Diversity and H-E-B Sourcing to discuss best practices for submitting their product and product development during special virtual information sessions on March 6, 13, 21, and 27, according to H-E-B.

Visit https://www.heb.com/static-page/quest to schedule your informational meeting, examine competition specifics, and discover more about the two-minute video requirement.