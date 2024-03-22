Texas grocer H-E-B says early next month they'll open their first store in Fort Worth and will also break ground on a new location in Prosper.

The Alliance store, at 3451 Heritage Trace Parkway, will open Wednesday, April 10 and they'll break ground in Prosper a week before on Tuesday, April 2.

The Prosper store will be located on the southeast corner of Frontier Parkway and the Dallas North Tollway and will likely open sometime in 2025.

The Alliance store is the fifth H-E-B location to open in DFW and the first in Tarrant County. H-E-B previously opened grocery stores in Frisco, Plano, McKinney, and Allen in Collin and Denton counties. A store currently under construction in Mansfield is expected to open sometime this summer and will be the second Tarrant County location.

H-E-B also has North Texas locations in Corsicana, Hudson Oaks, Burleson, Ennis, Waxahachie, Cleburne and Granbury.