H-E-B announces hiring fairs for Mansfield, Alliance stores opening this spring

Texas-based grocer H-E-B plans to hire hundreds of new workers to staff two new stores opening in North Texas this spring.

The company will hold two job fairs next week to find 1,000 employees to work at new stores under construction in Mansfield and Fort Worth.

The job fair for the Alliance store will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at 5650 North Riverside Drive in Fort Worth. The job fair for the Mansfield store will be on Wednesday, Jan. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at the Midlothian Conference Center at 1 Community Drive in Midlothian.

Jobs will include both full-time and part-time roles for all positions in the store including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, market, catering, in-store selling, eStore, checkers, CSA, True Texas BBQ restaurant, and more.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

H-E-B said most hourly positions start at $15.50 an hour and include a 10% H-E-B product discount program, annual pay reviews, partner stock plan, 401k plan with a 4% company match, paid time off, and health, vision, and dental plan.

Both stores are expected to open this spring, though specific days have not yet been determined.

Individuals must complete an application before arriving at the job fair. All available positions and the application can be found online or by going to careers.heb.com.

Applicants may also text 81931 to learn about available positions. Text “JOB801” for available Alliance positions or “JOB750” for all available Mansfield positions.

Last month H-E-B broke ground in Dallas on the value brand, Joe V’s Smart Shop by H-E-B, being built on Wheatland Road. On Jan. 11, the company plans to break ground on a new H-E-B store being built in Melissa.