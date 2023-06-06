H-E-B to open stores in East Dallas and Southern Dallas over the next two years

H-E-B

Texas-based grocer H-E-B says they plan to open two Joe V's Smart Shop grocery stores in Dallas over the next two years.

H-E-B said Tuesday they'll open one of the stores in the summer of 2024 in Southern Dallas at the corner of Wheatland Road and U.S. 67 and the second store in the spring of 2025 in East Dallas at the corner of Buckner and Samuell boulevards.

The two locations will mark the first expansion of the value brand outside of the Houston area.

“With the introduction of Joe V’s Smart Shop to Dallas, we are excited to build on our longstanding presence in the area and commitment to serve more customers in this dynamic and growing part of Texas,” said Roxanne Orsak, H-E-B Chief Operating Officer. “As a multi-format retailer, we have developed a variety of brands and formats to best serve our customers across the state.”

H-E-b said Joe V's Smart Shop brand launched in 2010 and "is an innovative price format that delivers a uniquely curated assortment of community-focused products, and the most relevant high-quality, fresh products H-E-B is known for at even lower prices."

While H-E-B said more details about each location will be shared at each store's groundbreaking ceremony, which will be announced soon, they did say the stores offer many of the same products sold at traditional H-E-B locations including "in-store made H-E-B Bakery tortillas, H-E-B Sushiya sushi made in-house daily, Meal Simple chef-inspired meals, fresh cut fruit, organic selection, fresh in-store baked bread and pastries, and fresh in-store cut meat."

Each Joe V's Smart Shop is typically 55,000 square feet in size and employs about 150 people. By comparison, recent H-E-B stores announced in Plano and Mansfield were expected to be about 118,000 square feet and employ about 700 people. The recently announced expansion of a store in Waxahachie will grow that existing store to about 127,000 square feet.

