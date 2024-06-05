texas

Video shows giraffe snatching child from vehicle at Texas wildlife park

As a result of the incident, guests will no longer be able to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks

By De'Anthony Taylor

A family trip to Fossil Rim Wildlife Center in Glen Rose turned into a heart-stopping experience when a giraffe grabbed hold of a child.

The incident was caught on camera on Saturday, June 1st, and has now gone viral.

In the video, the family attempts to feed the safari animal when the animal suddenly snatches the child's shirt. Fortunately, the giraffe quickly releases the toddler, and she is not hurt in any way.

NBC 5 reached out to Fossil Rim for a statement regarding the incident, but they haven't received a response yet.

However, on Wednesday, the wildlife center's website announced a new policy: starting Thursday, guests will no longer be allowed to ride in the bed of pick-up trucks.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

