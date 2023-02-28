LIVE COVERAGE: Dangerous Wind Threat Remains; 260K Customers Without Power

Live coverage from NBC 5 will appear above. Active severe alerts can be found by scrolling down the page.

All of North Texas remains under a Tornado Watch until 10 p.m. as storms with the potential for heavy rain, damaging winds, large hail and tornadoes push eastward through the Metroplex.

NBC 5's Chief Meteorologist Rick Mitchell said after some spotty storms in the afternoon, a solid line of strong thunderstorms would develop and push through the area between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. The line will move quickly and storms should exit the region late Thursday night. A few showers will be possible in the early hours of Friday morning along with some lingering strong winds.

Shortly before 6 p.m., The National Weather Service issued storm warnings in Tarrant, Johnson and Parker counties for radar-indicated dangerous straight-line winds up to 80 mph. A short time later, winds of 86 mph were recorded in River Oaks and winds of 77 mph were recorded at Meacham Airport, both in Tarrant County.

Similar warnings for destructive winds up to 80 mph were issued at 6:06 p.m. for Dallas and Collin counties until 7:15 p.m. DFW Airport later reported gusts up to 67 mph. At 6:40 p.m., the NWS recorded 76 mph winds at Dallas Love Field Airport.

Sirens were sounded in several North Texas cities for damaging winds in excess of 70 mph. Initial damage reports from around North Texas included damage to roofs, powerlines and transformers. By 7 p.m., power had been knocked out to more than 260,000 customers in Collin, Dallas, Denton and Tarrant counties.

NBC 5's team of reporters and photojournalists working in the storm found several overturned vehicles, including four tractor-trailers along U.S. 75 in Collin County and another along Interstate 20 in Parker County.

NBC 5 News A roof partially collapsed at a shopping center in Little Elm in storms, March 2, 2023.

A building was reported to have partially collapsed in Little Elm, at a shopping center along Eldorado Road. The NWS reported an apartment building in Hurst lost its roof.

Prior to the storm's arrival Thursday afternoon, the NWS forecast a "Moderate" risk for severe weather across the Metroplex with the threats being large hail, damaging winds, isolated flash flooding in low-lying or flood-prone areas and the possibility of strong tornadoes.

POWER OUTAGES

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, there are more than 260,000 customers without power in Dallas, Collin, Denton and Tarrant counties. An updated list is below.

Dallas: 104,898

104,898 Tarrant: 92,484

92,484 Collin: 50,367

50,367 Denton: 15,871

ACTIVE WATCHES AND WARNINGS

A Tornado Watch is in effect for all of North Texas until 10 p.m. for Collin, Dallas, Delta, Denton, Ellis, Fannin, Grayson, Hopkins, Hunt, Johnson, Kaufman, Lamar, Navarro, Rains, Rockwall, Tarrant and Van Zandt counties.

A Tornado Warning was issued for Fannin and Lamar counties until 8 p.m. At 7:30 p.m. a storm capable of producing a tornado was located near Crockett Lake, moving NE at 50 mph.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 7:45 p.m. for Fannin County with radar-indicated winds to 65 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for Kaufman County with radar-indicated "destructive" winds to 80 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for Hunt and Rockwall counties with radar-indicated "considerable" winds to 70 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for Bell County with radar-indicated "considerable" winds to 70 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:15 p.m. for Freestone, Henderson, Limestone and Navarro counties with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for Hopkins, Kaufman, Rains and Van Zandt counties with radar-indicated "considerable" winds to 70 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect until 8:45 p.m. for Falls, Freestone, Limestone and Milam counties with radar-indicated winds to 60 mph and radar-indicated hail to about 3/4 of an inch.

See all active weather alerts here.

LIVE CHASE VEHICLE

To watch a live feed from an NBC 5 chase vehicle watch the stream below.

Stay informed during severe weather season with our news and weather apps for phones, tablets and TVs. On phones and tablets, choose the breaking and weather alerts you want to receive. More details and links to app stores are here.

LATEST NBC 5 VIDEO FORECAST

Thursday’s weather brings a threat of severe storms this afternoon and early evening. This will be the result of a powerful storm system coming from New Mexico. Many ingredients will be in place for severe weather, including hail, high winds, and tornadoes later today and this evening.

LATEST FUTURECAST IMAGES

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

See the latest forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts here.