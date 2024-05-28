Voters in two North Texas counties will have more time to vote Tuesday due to severe weather and power outages.

Dallas County voters will have until 9 p.m. to vote in Tuesday's primary runoff after dozens of polling locations were knocked offline when the power went out during severe thunderstorms.

In a news conference, Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins, who declared a disaster in the county Tuesday afternoon, that the county had 103 polling locations without power. The county later reopened 19 of those locations, giving them 199 working voting centers.

Because Dallas County is part of the Countywide Polling Place Program, voters can vote at any polling location they want.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

In Kaufman County, voters will have until 8 p.m. to vote due to damage and delays from the storms.

Polling locations in Denton, Collin, Rockwall and Tarrant will still close at 7 p.m.