La Niña Could Bring a Warmer Than Normal Winter to Texas With an Increased Severe Weather Risk

Next week it will finally start to feel like fall in North Texas, but we are already looking at the winter forecast.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration recently announced that there was a 91% chance that La Niña conditions would stay in place through November with a 53% chance of La Niña continuing through March 2023.

During La Niña events trade winds are stronger than usual pushing warm water toward Asia. When this happens cooler water in the Pacific Ocean comes to the surface near the U.S. West Coast.

This all has an impact on our weather in North Texas. During the winter, La Niña events typically bring warmer and drier weather to North Texas.

This setup can also lead to more severe weather outbreaks.

In the upper levels of the atmosphere, the jet stream becomes more amplified, sending more storms our way.

At the same time, warmer than normal waters in the Gulf of Mexico can help increase the warmth of the air and moisture content, fueling strong storms.