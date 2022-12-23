It'll Be Cold This Weekend, But Improving With More Sunshine and Less Wind

While it will be cold for the Christmas weekend, the most intense part of this arctic outbreak is over.

Saturday will start quite cold with temperatures in the teens and low 20s.

Afternoon temperatures will rise into the mid-30s with plenty of sunshine and much lower winds than in recent days.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Christmas will also be mainly sunny with light winds. The morning will be cold with temperatures in the 20s.

Afternoon temperatures will reach the mid-40s.

The warming trend will continue into next week with highs in the 50s and 60s. It's likely we'll have above-normal temperatures to finish out 2022 and begin 2023. Normal high temperatures in North Texas this time of year are in the mid-50s.