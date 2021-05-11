Heavy Rain Causes Flooding, Accidents

Heavy rain across North Texas caused sporadic incidents of flooding, including in the Whiskey Flats area south of Fort Worth.

“It’s very worrisome, I used to love the rain and thunderstorms now each time I see a rain forecast in the news I get like a sick feeling in my stomach because I don’t know if it is going to flood my house or what is going to happen,” said homeowner Chris Crocker.

Crocker told NBC 5 he moved into his home earlier this year and began experiencing flooding issues this spring with increased rainfall. Now, he worries that repeated exposure to rising waters will cause long-term damage to his home.

“It’s flashflood quick, it doesn’t take very long and honestly doesn’t take very much rain and the water rises pretty fast,” said Crocker.

Elsewhere in the metroplex, heavy rain caused accidents and slow going on freeways. On the south side of Fort Worth, a lightning strike left a home with a large hole, displacing the family, which was unhurt.