Heat & Humidity to Fuel Storms, Some Severe, Late Thursday

Thursday will feature more sunshine, warmth and humidity with highs in the upper 80s to near 90. It will remain dry through sunset in North Texas, but storms will be ongoing well west and north of the area.

If you any outdoor chores, you'll want today to get them done sooner than later Thursday.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Storms will develop Thursday afternoon in Oklahoma and West Texas. Storms in West Texas will move east, while storms in Oklahoma will move south/southeast. Storm chances will increase for Dallas Fort-Worth after 10 p.m.

Some storms will have the potential to become severe with damaging winds and hail. A tornado cannot be ruled out. Heavy rain may also result in flooding.

Another round of storms is expected Friday afternoon and evening. Storms on Friday could be strong to severe with damaging winds being the main threat. Hail and flooding will also be possible.

A few showers may linger into Saturday morning, otherwise, most areas will stay dry this weekend with low rain chances likely in Central Texas.

Continuing Weather Coverage

Stay up to date with the latest weather forecast from NBC 5's team of Weather Experts by clicking here or by watching the video below.