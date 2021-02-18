Hard Freeze Warning Thursday Night; Make Plans to Stay Warm, Protect Pipes Now

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for all of North Texas from 9 p.m. Thursday until 9 a.m. Friday.

Get the latest forecast here from NBC 5's Team of Weather Experts.

The warning was issued by the National Weather Service Thursday morning ahead of very cold temperatures dropping into the teens across the

region. A few locations could again drop into the single digits.

Hard freeze conditions will result in damage to exposed pipes and additional water main breaks are possible.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Power outages continue across portions of the region, leaving some without means of heating their home and increasing the risk of frozen indoor plumbing.

Any ice that melts on roads during the day today will re-freeze, leading to dangerous travel conditions tonight.

The NWS recommends you take steps now to make plans for how you will remain warm Thursday night. To prevent additional freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly.

Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.