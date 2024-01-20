winter weather

Freezing Rain Possible Late Sunday into Monday Morning

Slick roads will be possible

By Adrienne Vonn

Areas of rain and freezing rain will develop across North Texas late Sunday into Monday morning. We'll have to monitor temperatures closely, as some will fall below the freezing mark during this time.

The highest ice accumulations will be found west of DFW and up toward the Red River, as those locations will be below-freezing for the longest duration.

This could impact the Monday morning commute across parts of North Texas, as it doesn't take much ice to find slick conditions, especially on elevated surfaces like bridges, ramps and overpasses.

Temperatures will moderate quickly after daybreak on Monday. By mid-morning, everyone across North Texas will have plain rain with afternoon temperatures climbing to near 50.

