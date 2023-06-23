Fort Worth police cadet and two firefighters struck by lightning Friday

A Fort Worth Police Department recruit and two of the Fort Worth Fire Department's personnel are recovering after a lightning strike as storms moved through North Texas Friday morning.

It happened at around 10:30 a.m. at the Bob Bolen Public Safety Complex in the 500 block of West Felix Street. The complex serves as a combined headquarters and training academy for Fort Worth's fire and police departments.

Cadets were out running on the track at the complex and the firefighters were packing up after training had just been canceled at the aquatic area nearby.

The cadet was "possibly struck by lightning in the ankle" according to the Fort Worth Police Department. He was taken to a local hospital and was reported to be in good condition.

The Fort Worth Fire Department says two fire department personnel reported minor injuries due to the strike as well. They were assessed at their station and remained on duty.

"It's a great reminder to be cautious even if you think a storm is far away and not close enough to affect you, lightning can still strike," said Fort Worth Police public information officer Jason Spencer.

NBC 5 meteorologists say lightning can strike up to 25 miles away from the parent thunderstorm, that's why if you can hear thunder you should head indoors because you are close enough to be hit by lightning.

"If you hear thunder rumbling that's a great sign that you need to go indoors because lightning can strike outside of a storm," said Fort Worth Fire Battalion Chief James McAmis.

MedStar Mobile Healthcare, which transported the cadet, has responded to multiple calls for lightning strikes this storm season.

"Typically, what we see in a near lightning strike is you're gonna have burns, because electricity is gonna go through your body," said Matt Zavadsky with Medstar. "Just know that storms can come up at any time and we're seeing that time and time again. And today's case was just an example."

It is National Lightning Safety Awareness Week so first responders hope North Texans realize even they are not immune to the dangers of lightning.