Teams with the National Weather Service continue to survey damage zones from Tuesday morning’s powerful storm system.

Damage survey teams have confirmed 14 tornadoes as of Wednesday afternoon with at least two other areas of damage under investigation.

In Tarrant County, homeowners and businesses spent the day clearing debris and waiting on insurance adjusters.

“It just went from everything being perfect to three seconds of swirl and everything everywhere,” said homeowner Jeff Golightly.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Video from his neighbor’s surveillance cameras captured the swirl of wind damaging his roof and creating a mess across his property and others along Sayers Lane in North Richland Hills.

Still, he considers himself lucky.

“When you see houses down to the ground, leveled, yeah – [I] feel fortunate,” said Golightly.

At least 20 homes and businesses suffered damage in North Richland Hills, according to officials.

Ahlers Roofing lost part of their own roof. Crews spent Wednesday drying out offices soaked by the rain.

“The biggest problem is the water damage and we are trying to mitigate how bad it is,” said owner Dan Ahlers.

Similar cleanup operations were happening in Grapevine.

The Waffle Way, a neighborhood fixture since 1987, took a direct hit. Employees and customers ran to the back of the store as the storm blew out windows and tore down the awning. A building next door collapsed, damaging one of their walls.

Owner Lynda Hawkins said customers keep calling or stopping by to check on them.

“That’s what we are. We’re a family place,” said Hawkins.

Her daughter and co-owner Natasha Thompson said the response from the community has been overwhelming.

“It’s very humbling to know people care,” Thompson said as she wiped away tears.

That support is motivating the family to repair and reopen.

“We’re hoping soon,” said Thompson. “This is Christmas time and this is our busiest time of year. Our best time of year. We love it as much as the customers love it because of the events that go on in town. It brings people in and brings business in so that helps us and helps the city.”