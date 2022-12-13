Homes, Businesses Damaged in North Richland Hills; Firefighters Report Rotation

The strong line of storms that pushed through North Texas Tuesday morning may have spawned a tornado or two between Sansom Park and the North Richland Hills area.

At 8:11 a.m. Tornado Warnings were issued in Fort Worth, Arlington and North Richland Hills. The National Weather Service said four minutes later that a radar-confirmed tornado was spotted with debris in Sansom Park and River Oaks, moving northeast.

According to the North Richland Hills Police, firefighters reported seeing rotation in a storm at about 8:15 a.m.

At 8:17 a.m. the storm continued moving through Tarrant County and the NWS warned those in Saginaw, Blue Mound, Haltom City, and North Fort Worth to take shelter.

NRH Police said that they've confirmed damage to about 20 houses and businesses so far and that damage assessments were continuing Tuesday afternoon to determine what additional city services residents may need and if there's any additional damage.

"The preliminary line of damage spans approximately two miles from around Smithfield/Starnes northeast to Precinct Line/North Tarrant," police said in a statement. "Fire station one reported seeing rotation just south of the station as well as hearing a continuous rumble sound when the second Tornado Warning was activated."

There haven't been any reported injuries, NRH Police said.

One business, Ahlers Roofs, posted on Facebook that their office along Davis Boulevard in NRH was destroyed Tuesday morning. Photos posted on social media showed a damaged roof and at least one vehicle overturned in the parking lot.

Homeowners and businesses are encouraged to self-report storm damage to the Texas Division of Emergency Management for tracking purposes of the overall regional effects of the storm. That can be done here.

The same massive storm that hit North Texas Tuesday morning stretched into the central United States from the Rocky Mountains to the Midwest where it'll bring blizzard-like conditions.