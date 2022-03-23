Clean Up Continues After Tornadoes Hit North Texas Towns

Massive clean ups continue across North Texas towns hit by the tornado outbreak on Monday.

The National Weather Service confirms at least 10 tornadoes touched down across North Texas on Monday, including an EF-1 with maximum wind speeds of 100 mph near River Oaks. On Wednesday, residents along Montrose Drive continued to clean up the damage left behind.

Sean Bannister was home when the storm hit. He was outside just a few minutes before, Bannister said.

“Just…the darkest clouds I had seen in a long time,” he recalled. “I was about to tell everyone to keep an eye out because it’s a bad one. As I’m about to warn everyone, the house starts shaking and you start hearing that freight train sound.”

Their home did not sustain significant damage, aside from a few trees that were knocked down. A few doors down, Sandra Longoria is taking repairs day by day. Two poles struck her home, causing big leaks in the living room and another room.

“Our carport flipped over completely,” Longoria said. “It’s weird. The back porch door, it’s on its hinge. I have no idea why. The trampolines were on the fence. Both of them. They were just hanging on the fence.”

Nearby, Isabella Elizondo has been helping clean up her grandmother’s backyard. Some of the significant damages include her pool and a metal shed.

“I cried when I got here and when she first told me,” Elizondo said.

Damage from the storm has stretched for miles, from homes to a car dealership on Jacksboro Highway and all the way to Polytechnic Senior High School where batting cages took a hit.

Residents impacted by the storms said despite the damage, they’re grateful it wasn’t worse.

“You feel like it will never happen to you, and it did. To us, it’s all materialistic,” Longoria said.

The largest tornadoes in this week's outbreak include an EF-3 in Jacksboro and an EF-2 in Grayson County that killed one and injured 11.