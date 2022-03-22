EF-3 Tornado Confirmed in Jacksboro; 8 Tornadoes Confirmed So Far in NTX Monday

Survey teams with the National Weather Service confirmed eight tornadoes touched down in North Texas Monday, including an EF-3 in Jacksboro, and a ninth in Central Texas.

NWS survey crews have confirmed so far Tuesday afternoon eight tornadoes varying in strength from EF-0 to EF-3. Crews are continuing their assessments and that number may change. The tornadoes were confirmed in the following locations:

Jack County: EF-3 with max winds of 140 mph to 150 mph in Jacksboro. The NWS said the hardest-hit areas were the high school and into a nearby subdivision.

Cooke County: EF-1 long track tornado (est. 20 miles) with max winds of 105 mph started south of Era and tracked through the west side of Gainesville.

Montague County: EF-1 near Bowie with max winds of 95 mph.

Palo Pinto County: EF-1 with max winds of 95 mph impacted Possum Kingdom Lake at about 3:15 p.m. Monday.

Tarrant County: EF-1 with max winds of 100 mph that was located in River Oaks.

Dallas County: EF-0 with max winds of 85 mph near northern Carrollton at about 6:31 p.m. Monday.

Montague County: EF-0 near Nocona with max winds of 85 mph.

Wise County: EF-0 with max winds of 85 mph that was located south-southeast of Decatur

NWS crews have not yet confirmed any tornadoes in Grayson County where a 73-year-old woman is believed to have been killed when her home was destroyed in the storm. More assessments are expected Tuesday afternoon.

NWS survey crews also confirmed a tornado touched down in Williamson County Monday though they are still investigating the max wind speed with that particular tornado.