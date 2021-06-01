Atlantic Hurricane Season Begins Tuesday

Tuesday, June 1, is the official start to the 2021 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

For the sixth year in a row, meteorologists are forecasting an above-normal season. The 2020 season was record-breaking, and the National Hurricane Center is not expecting this season to be as bad.

Forecasters are predicting a 60% chance for an above-normal season, with 13-20 named storms. The forecast is for six to 10 hurricanes; three to five of those becoming major hurricanes. A major hurricane is any storm at Category 3 strength or higher.

An enhanced West African monsoon season, warmer ocean temperatures and low wind shear will likely be the driving factors in hurricane development this summer-fall.

The season peaks in late August and September and ends Nov. 30. Below is the list of names this season.