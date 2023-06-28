Air conditioning repair workers stay busy in summer heat

Air conditioning repair trucks are a common sight in North Texas neighborhoods and even more so during a heatwave such as the one blanketing DFW this week.

“It seems like it’s one of the worst summers in terms of air conditioners breaking down,” said John Lyzenga with Milestone.

Lyzenga said June became especially busy because it was remaining warm at night.

“When it doesn’t drop below 80 degrees outside, the unit is going to run 24/7, and that’s going to start to expose issues,” Lyzenga said.

Equipment is failing earlier than usual and older systems are unable to keep up in the sweltering temperatures.

“If you walk outside and see your unit is not spinning on the fan on top or you don’t hear the compressor running, but your unit is running inside, there’s a good chance your capacitor could be out,” Lyzenga said.

Cleaning the condenser and changing the air filter inside can make a unit run more efficiently, along with making sure your home is well insulated.

“If you don’t have sufficient insulation in your house it’s like having your front door open and running your air conditioner,” Lyzenga said.

He encourages homeowners to take care of routine maintenance and if they do need a repairman, read reviews and research the company with the Better Business Bureau.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to ensure they stay cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing fresh, cool water and shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.