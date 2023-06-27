Community outreach continues during extreme North Texas heat

The dangerous heat leaves some people vulnerable, and many outdoor places are taking precautions.

The Cedar Ridge Preserve will close at noon all week to keep visitors safe. Normally, the park is open from dawn to dusk. Park leaders made the decision with the heat index being over 110.

Throughout the Metroplex, people are helping keep others safe. Tony Wilson and Diana Salazar carefully sort life-saving items for the homeless community in Tarrant County.

Just a short drive around the block makes it clear why they do it. They’re with DRC Solutions, a Fort Worth–based nonprofit focused on homelessness and housing. The mission is clear - look out for those with exposed to the elements.

“You saw out here on Lancaster there are plenty and plenty of people that need it,” said Wilson, DRC Solutions Chief Operating Officer. “Without A/C, without cold water, it’s just so tough out there. So, we encounter folks that don’t have those resources.”

Salazar is a Street Outreach Team Lead. She is one of nine people out daily, giving away water, bug spray and sunscreen. They go where most others won’t.

“Under bridges, they’re in the wooded areas that you would drive by every single day and you would never even think of,” Salazar said. “Anywhere where there’s shade, if they can get anywhere where there’s A/C, that’s where you’ll find them.”

Children are also vulnerable during this time of year. Dr. Abid Afsheen, a local pediatrician, recommends going outside only during cooler parts of the day. She said children are easily susceptible to heat exhaustion.

“Sometimes 15-20 minutes is enough to stand outside, and they will pass out,” Afsheen said.

Afsheen said water is the best source of hydration. Pedialyte is OK on occasion, but stay away from sodas and fruit juices.

“Juices and sodas and all those things, they seem like they’re going to take away the thirst, but because of sugar, it doesn’t last that long,” said Afsheen.

Like adults, nausea, vomiting and headaches are telltale signs of a problem. And it takes a village to make sure everyone gets through the summer safely.

There are several resources and programs across the Metroplex offering relief.

The Salvation Army of North Texas launched its heat relief efforts to keep people cool by opening cooling stations in five counties and planning to distribute box fans and water at select locations. Click here for a list of locations.

The United Way of Tarrant County also launched its second annual Beat the Heat campaign on Wednesday to collect 100 air conditioning units in honor of the organization’s 100-year anniversary. Click here for details.

Dallas County Sheriff's Office has a courtesy patrol working nonstop to support people having car trouble in this heat. The number to call for dispatch is 214-320-4444.

Reliant also provides financial assistance to customers facing hardship to help pay their electricity bill through the CARE program.

HEAT SAFETY TIPS

With heat like this, you'll want to take precautions and be prepared.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors to ensure they stay cool.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles. According to the National Safety Council, if it's 95 degrees outside the internal temperature of a car could climb to 129 degrees in 30 minutes. After just 10 minutes, temperatures inside could reach 114 degrees.

A child's body temperature heats up three to five times faster than an adult and heatstroke can begin when a person's core body temperature reaches 104 degrees. A core temperature of 107 degrees is lethal, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

NBC 5

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heatstroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 911. The CDC has more here on heat-related illnesses.

Take care of your pets by providing fresh, cool water and shade. Also, pets should not be left outside and unattended for too long. It's too hot and they need to be brought inside.