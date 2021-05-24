lunar eclipse

A Lunar Eclipse Wednesday Morning

By Rick Mitchell

There will be a full lunar eclipse Wednesday morning and it will be visible from North Texas, weather permitting. The moon will be a full supermoon that will be eclipsed by the Earth's shadow. In all, the moon will take about three hours to pass through the Earth's shadow. However, most of that will be considered a partial eclipse. The total eclipse, or totality will only last 15 minutes.  

At this time, there is a chance that clouds could obscure the view for some of us in North Texas come Wednesday morning.

Here are the times to see the different phases of the eclipse:

Partial umbral eclipse begins at 4:45 am CDT

Total eclipse begins at 6:11 am CDT

Greatest eclipse is at 6:19 am CDT

Total eclipse ends at 6:26 am CDT

Partial umbral eclipse ends at 7:52 am CDT

This will be the only total lunar eclipse of 2021. However, there will be a partial eclipse that will be just shy of a total eclipse on November 19.

lunar eclipse
